Work to restore a coastal cave dwelling – the Cova de les Morretes – has been completed by Benitachell council.

A town hall spokesman described the area as a ‘privileged spot which has one of the most spectacular views on the Alicante province coastline’.

The project at the sea cliff location, which is situated on the Penya-segats walking route, took more than a year to complete.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News