Reconnecting railways in Alicante

The regional government has reopened Alicante city’s Luceros TRAM station and authorised a deal with state rail company Renfe entitling high-speed train (AVE) passengers to free travel on the province’s combined tram/light railway service.

Luceros station reopened last week after a €1.5 million job to improve safety and the manoeuvrability of the trains.

The station was closed from January 22 until February 21 for works to install a new ‘escape tunnel’ connecting two diversions.

