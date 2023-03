Supermarkets continue to announce record profits.

The latest is the Valencia-region chain Masymas, which made €360.6 million in 2022, an increase of 11.5% on the previous year.

Director general José Juan Fornés said 2022 had been a ‘complicated year’ for Masymas as they ‘had to make a great effort not to pass the general increase in prices on to the final product’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News