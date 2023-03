The first low-fare, high-speed train (AVE) between Madrid and Alicante arrived on the Costa Blanca on Monday – 10 years after the line was inaugurated in 2013.

The Avlo service, provided by public rail company Renfe, offers tickets for as little as €7 and made the journey in two hours and 20 minutes, after setting off two minutes late from Chamartín station in the capital at 07.00.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News