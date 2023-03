Following years of negotiations, months of preparations and weeks of eager anticipation, the ‘Guerreros de Xi’ exhibition about China was inaugurated at the Alicante museum of archaeology (MARQ) on Tuesday.

With more than 150 pieces illustrating the legacy of the Qin and Han dynasties, and billed as the ‘most relevant cultural project of the year in Spain’, the exhibition is open until January 24.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News