The operators of a cannabis club have been arrested for peddling drugs.

Officers raided the premises in Almoradí, along with two homes in Daya Nueva and Torrevieja, where they seized marijuana, cocaine and cash, reported a Guardia Civil spokesman.

They launched the operation Ancla23 (anchor 23) at the beginning of this year when it was suspected that the private club was being used a front to sell drugs.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News