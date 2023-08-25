Pet paradise proclaimed

Hundreds of people have been enjoying Alicante’s dog beach in Agua Amarga, which has numerous services for the owners who bring their pets, noted tourism councillor Ana Poquet.

She highlighted ‘the great acceptance among Alicante residents and visitors who enjoy a day at the beach with their pets in a marvellous setting like Playa de Agua Amarga’.

She emphasised that it is designed for people as well as pets, so in addition to parasols and sun loungers, there is a ‘food truck’ with a terrace, a ‘pipi can’ dog toilet area, and a lifeguard service.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News