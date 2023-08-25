Low pressure on the loose

Alicante university meteorologists are predicting a drop in temperatures in the province – mostly in the interior, which will begin to be felt from Sunday.

However, state weather agency AEMET’s forecast has been changing from day to day and their prediction now shows only minor reductions.

A cold front arriving from the north could bring rain on Sunday.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty over how it will develop,” says Alicante university climatology lab.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News