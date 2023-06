A multi-million upgrade is on the cards for the N-332 through the Marina Alta, according to the ministry for transport.

A new junction for the AP-7 motorway will cut traffic in half, reduce journey times and improve road safety, according to a report from Madrid.

It will benefit drivers entering and leaving Ondara, Denia, Pedreguer, Gata de Gorgos, Jávea, Benissa, and Teulada-Moraira.

