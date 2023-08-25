Protest against bull runs in port ahead of fiesta week

0
59

A demonstration calling for an end to bull-runs and ‘bous a la mar’ will take place in Jávea port on Sunday evening, starting at 18.00.

Jávea is due to hold its next ‘bous a la mar’ sessions at the port fiestas between Thursday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 5 inclusive.

These involve a loose bull – or sometimes a young cow, or heifer – in a pop-up port-side arena, with spectators permitted to enter freely and without supervision.

They then goad the animal, to anger it into chasing them.

