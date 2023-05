Rail passengers between Denia and Benidorm have multiplied since the line’s train service reopened earlier this year, proving the coast’s huge demand for public transport links.

Since the stretch from Gata de Gorgos to the northern terminus in Denia was relaunched in mid-January, nearly 260,000 travellers have used it, which is an increase of over 88% compared with the same months in 2022 when a bus service was in operation.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News