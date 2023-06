Re-elected Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón has promised a spend of more than €20 million on projects in the first 100 days of the new council.

He presented a plan on Tuesday, revealing how the cash will be allocated for schemes around the municipality.

He noted that the works to renew the troublesome boardwalk in La Mata will begin imminently with an investment of around €4 million.

