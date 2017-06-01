HOTELIERS have rapidly put an end to doom-mongering forecasts this week saying that ‘all-inclusive’ holiday packages on the Costa Blanca will be scrapped because of the fraudulent complaints made by British holidaymakers.
Alarm bells started to ring earlier this week when experts warned of the dangers of the claims, which mainly target establishments offering ‘all-inclusive’ packages.
‘All-inclusive’ safe
