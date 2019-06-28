‘Snow’ in summer

MOORLAND hit by wildfire a year ago looks like it has seen snow in June as white flowers bloom through the recovering landscape, the Woodland Trust said.

Snow-like cotton grass, which recovers fast after fires, is one of the first plants to breathe new life into the moorland at Winter Hill, near Bolton, an area where it did not grow before.

The site was bought by the Woodland Trust in 2017 with plans to restore and better manage the countryside, streams and woodland for wildlife and the local community.

By Emily Beament, PA