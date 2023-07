The Castell de l’Olla fireworks will be put on by a new company this year, Pyrotechnic Volcano.

The event is organised by the Cofradía Castell de l’Olla, a non-profit association founded in 1987, who work hard to ensure that the display is perfectly organised.

This year’s fireworks will take place on Saturday, August 12 at midnight.

