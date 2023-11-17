Windfall for dependency care

The Cabinet has approved distribution of almost €1.1 billion amongst the regional governments for dependency care.

The funding is from the EU recovery plan and is intended to shake up the care economy and reinforce inclusive policies, according to acting government spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez.

She explained that regional governments will be able to use it to fund different projects, such as remodelling and adapting public facilities with architecture that is designed for caring for people and community settings.

