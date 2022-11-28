Moving towards a greener society

The regional government’s climate change law has finally been given the green light by the Valencia parliament, in its last scheduled session of the year.

The legislation is a ‘commitment from Valencian society to its future generations’, said regional councillor for the ecological transition, Isaura Navarro.

“We have done our duty to comply with the urgent need to decarbonise the Valencian economy and adapt to the challenges of climate change,” she stated.

