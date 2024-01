An Alicante wine has made it into the Top 10 of the best-priced tipples of 2023 identified by prestigious US publication, Wine Spectator.

Tarima Hill 2020 produced by Bodegas Volver in Pinoso comes in at number eight on a list which aims to prove that ‘great wines don’t have to cost a fortune’.

The red wine made from the Monastrell grape scores 91 points out of 100 and is the only wine from Spain to feature in the world Top 10 Values.

