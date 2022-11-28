Tourism tax gets the go-ahead

The so-called ‘tourism tax’ (tasa turística) has been passed by the regional parliament in Valencia and is due to come into force in a year’s time.

However, it is down to town halls to decide whether to apply the charge on overnight stays in tourism accommodation in their municipality, with many councils of different political persuasions saying they will not do so.

Benidorm’s Toni Pérez is one mayor who has criticised the tax and said his council will not bring it in.

