One of the busiest stretches of the A-7 motorway around Elche – and the N-332 variant at El Campello – are being resurfaced by the ministry for transport for €7.34 million.

Elche mayor Carlos González said the work is ‘essential to improve road safety on these roads’, noting that just the stretch between Elche and Crevillente carries around 65,000 vehicles per day, many of them lorries.

