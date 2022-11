“We are facing a critical situation and a serious attack on health and hygiene,” say residents, as rotting rubbish piles up

The contract to repair and maintain Orihuela’s street cleaning and rubbish collection vehicles was put out to tender on Monday for €747,595 per year.

The previous contract expired in February, since when a shortage of working rubbish trucks has led to waste piling up around containers on the coast.

