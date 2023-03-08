Banderas joins Nativity musical in Alicante

Spanish movie star Antonio Banderas has been filming in Alicante for the musical ‘Road to Bethlehem’, an international production involving 240 people, including cast and technicians.

Santa Bárbara castle was the location for the shoot.

Mayor Luis Barcala and his deputy, Mari Carmen Sánchez issued a joint statement that the presence of Banderas was ‘a big pat on the back for the growing appeal of Alicante as an attractive destination for the film industry and national and international series’.

