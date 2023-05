Additional environmental protection has been handed to some of the most emblematic mountain ranges in Alicante province.

The regional government has issued special conservation zone (Zona Especial de Conservación) declarations for sierras of La Safor, Aitana, Serrella, Puig Campana, Bernia, el Ferrer, Valls de la Marina and the River Gorgos.

Our photo shows Aitana during the historic snowfall of 2017.

