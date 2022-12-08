Millions to reform Altea homes

The energy efficiency of 346 homes in Altea will be improved thanks to the ministry of transport, mobility and urban agenda’s aid programme for refurbishing local homes.

Altea council applied for €5 million for homes in the town centre and the granting of these funds has been confirmed, with an extra €1M coming from the town hall.

The actions are aimed at combating energy poverty, improving the quality of life in dwellings and decarbonising heating and cooling systems.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News