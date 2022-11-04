Solar-powered culture

0
30

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the cultural centre in Ciudad Quesada urbanisation, Rojales.

The town hall reported that the installation will make a big saving on electricity bills.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.