Under the slogan ‘ERTE o Muerte’ (ERTE or death), a noisy protest rally of hundreds of vehicles took place through the streets of Benidorm today (Tuesday) to demand the extention of ERTE (temporary unemployment schemes) and more financial support for local trade due Covid-19 restrictions.
Photo by Irena Bodnarec
Benidorm honks horns for support
Under the slogan ‘ERTE o Muerte’ (ERTE or death), a noisy protest rally of hundreds of vehicles took place through the streets of Benidorm today (Tuesday) to demand the extention of ERTE (temporary unemployment schemes) and more financial support for local trade due Covid-19 restrictions.