Voting in Rojales

Email

Dec 15

Dear all,

By now, British citizens resident in Spain for at least three years should have received a letter giving two options to be included in next year’s Local Elections Register. One to sign the letter and send it by post with no need to pay or by internet.

We would recommend that with the letter you bring it to the municipal centre of Ciudad Quesada or Rojales town hall with an ID containing your NIE number and we will process it for you in a matter of minutes.

No need for an appointment at the municipal centre of Ciudad Quesada.

Deadline January 15, 2023.

Rojales town hall

The link to the form for citizens of the UK (and other non-EU countries that have agreements with Spain) to register that they intend to vote is now operational and can be found at: tinyurl.com/5xk6mc57.

Editorial