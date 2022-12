Average waiting times for operations in the Valencia region were reduced by 10 days in November to 88 days.

The biggest improvement when compared with the previous month occurred in Alicante city health department, where the figure was down by 23 days; followed by Vinaròs (down 18); La Ribera (down 16); Requena (down 14); Sant Joan-Alacant and Elche (both down 13), and Xàtiva-Ontinyent (down 12), according to the regional government.

