UK alert system

0
14
Writer writing on paper sheet vector illustration, flat cartoon person hands with pen on working table with text, workplace top view, desktop with writing letter, journalist author wokspace

Email
April 26
Co. Down, N. Ireland

Dear Editor,

“To those in power, it seems obvious that the population must be cajoled and manipulated, frightened and kept in ignorance, so that ruling elites can operate without hindrance in ‘the national interest’, as they choose to define it” (Noam Chomsky, The Backroom Boys, 1973).
Hence, last Sunday’s test of the National Emergency Alert System which if operational is unlikely to save lives, but will enhance people’s fear levels. Ironically, people have most to fear from their own governments.

The hope lies in people organising through mass movements to make government more open, accountable, and democratic.

The lessening of fear in the public mind will only come about when people fully understand the workings of government and the forces (diametrically opposed to the public good) which determine government policy.

Louis Shawcross

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleOuigo at the ready
Next articleCost of Living

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.