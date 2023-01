None of Orihuela’s beach bars will reopen until a new contract to provide them and associated services has been awarded by the town hall.

The ones which remain open all year round closed when the extension awarded last year to the contract with the concessionary company ended on December 31, councillor for beaches Antonio Sánchez told Radio Orihuela.

Full report in Costa Blanca News – in the shops on Thursday this week due to the Friday bank holiday