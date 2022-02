Email

February 24

Cabo Roig,

Orihuela Costa

Dear Editor,

For over two years our community in Cabo Roig has been trying to close our bank account with Santander.

Our administrator seems to be at a loss as to what can be done as the branch office has been closed.

Is there anybody out there who has similar experience and can help us out. I have tried emailing the CEO of Santander Spain but yet again, without response.

Worst thing is they are still charging us €30 a month!

Regards

Colin Akers