Beach restoration making progress

Environmental regeneration of the site where the Arenales del Sol hotel used to stand on the coast of Elche is underway.

Now that the demolition of the derelict building and the removal of the rubble has been completed, the ministry for the ecological transition’s coast (Costas) department has started replacing the sand dunes, announced mayor Carlos González on Wednesday.

The regeneration will blend the site in with the plot of land to the north and will take two months to complete at a cost of €103,000.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News