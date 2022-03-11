Trying to close a bank account at Santander

Web comment

February 28

We were with Santander Bank in El Campello with a personal account and it took four visits to finally close our account. Being told the computer would not let them do it on three separate occasions and on the final visit we were successful.

Each time we were told come back next week to no avail. To rub salt in the wound and our frustration they still kept charging the standard monthly charge which obviously took us a month and spent endless hours queuing as they would not give us an appointment to sort.

C.Trimbee