A poem by David Whitney c2022

Too late to pray forgiveness

When the battlefields are red

The whole world now against him

He’s a gun pressed to his head

His finger on the trigger

Counting all the lives now lost

The families, the children

Who had paid the final cost

Their blood upon his selfish hands

Their lives of little worth

A heart so cold and thoughtless

Who the hell put him on Earth

His eyes awash with guilty tears

His power reigns no more

The generals once obeying him

Betray what he stood for

Alone without an army

With nobody left to heed

His orders born of madness

And his lust for personal greed

His finger quivers slightly

Has he lost the will to live

Is there no one there to hear him

Is there no one who’ll forgive

And then he hears a whisper

As his fears are realized

And the ghosts appear to haunt him

Now he sees how he’s despised

As they near his only option

Is to face what he has done

Pulling hard now on the trigger

In a war nobody’s won.