Benidorm Brits offer low-cost drugs by scooter

Three Britons have been arrested for operating a drug delivery service by electric scooter, serving guests of Benidorm hotels.

According to the National Police, the UK nationals – aged between 30 and 57 – would search for customers in the bars and restaurants of hotels in the resort and offer them illicit substances at low prices.

When a guest took them up on the offer, then the dealers would set off for the hotel where they were staying on their scooters and return with the drugs ‘in a matter a minutes’, according to the police.

