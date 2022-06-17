Tormos Good Samaritan

Email

June14

Dear sir

On Thursday, June 9 , I was at a local driving school to renew my licence. The receptionist confirmed the fee of €30 had to be paid in cash. My purse contained only €28! Luckily a very kind lady gave me the additional €2, by which time the receptionist corrected the amount to €50!

The same lady gave me the additional €20 but would not give me her contact details to enable to me to repay her. This lovely German lady lives in Tormos with her English husband and I would like to thank her again for her help. If I cannot contact her the €22 will be added to a fund to rescue a donkey living in terrible conditions in this area.

Chrissie Edwards