‘The Need To Share’

(A poem inspired by the sorry state of affairs in Britain)

I only have my pension

And I have to live on that

I can hardly afford to feed myself

As I have to feed my cat

I can’t put on my heating

As I can’t afford the bills

So I sit at night

In candlelight

And suffer winter chills

I used to love my ‘Bingo’

But the bus fares doubled twice

And the cost of playing ‘Bingo’

Means I’d have to live on rice

I’ve worked right up to pension age

I’ve paid all of my dues

I thought that now I’m elderly

I could maybe take a cruise

But rising prices quashed my dreams

My meagre savings went

On living very frugally

The money now all spent

The government don’t understand

How we struggle to survive

They just don’t seem to care at all

If we’re dead or we’re alive

I only pray that things will change

Why must we all despair

In a country that is rich in wealth

But lacking need to share.

The End

by David Whitney Torrevieja ©2022