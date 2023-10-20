Email

Due to the lack of interest shown by the Orihuela local authorities. Orihuela Costa residents organised a celebration of the European Mobility Week on Friday 22nd September, they decided to organise it themselves and invited all neighbours to come and join this important event.

Everyone interested in the disabled services offered by the coast were invited to attend, sadly not many turned up with their families and their children, bringing their mobility vehicles which consisted mainly of E-scooters, how to use them legally and responsibly. The few people who did attend found it a very informative event.

A local company known as Hopp sponsored the mobility event held at the traffic park located by the Racing Playas football pitch, in Almohabenos street, Punta Prima, which is the perfect place to ride a vehicle safely as it is closed to traffic.

Whilst this event seemed to promote the E-scooters for younger generations, the use of wheelchairs, mobile scooters, roller walkers, crutches, etc. was ignored, why?

Local associations were invited to join this community initiative, supporting the elderly, frail and disabled residents of Orihuela Costa.

It is a shock to know that Orihuela government ignored this important event for the many residents who need the support they are entitled to as their human right, to a good quality of life, living in Orihuela Costa.

Torrevieja organised a brilliant event to celebrate International Mobility Week, where mobility companies displayed their equipment.

There are many who do not have a vehicle or correct equipment, that was not a problem, as local companies offered free rides on their scooters and various equipment for all attendees to try, and ask information about the cost and use of the equipment that they, their family or friends may need now or in the future.

Why nothing for the disabled, vulnerable and frail of Orihuela Costa? This situation is unacceptable, it needs to be discussed with the current government, the councillor of social welfare and the new councillor for the coast as soon as possible.

P.I.O.C will continue to campaign for the rights of all residents living in Orihuela Costa, continue to fight for our human rights to a good quality of life, for improvements to the infrastructure and social welfare services system.

We can only do this if we fight together as one multicultural community.

