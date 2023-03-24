Motorway dangers

Email

March 23

Thank you for the reminder on motorway driving (CBN March 17-23, Costa Living page 3).

May I recommend a continuation of such articles dealing more specifically with driving dangers.

Further to ‘joining and leaving motorways’, there are other situations that really do require great care. Many of the joining signs omit to warn drivers that the entry onto the motorway is quite short in distance and should be approached with great care.

Signalling is, of course essential. You must not force your way onto the motorway, a ‘give way’ sign must be obeyed. If you fail to reduce speed before joining, You may cause great danger to oncoming traffic.

Regards

John Lawson