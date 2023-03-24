Email

March 22

Dear Editor,

I am writing to say how very pleased I am with the extremely professional service I received from one of your advertisers in the Costa Blanca News, the Specsavers Optician in Calpe.

I went to what I thought was a regular eye test and it turned out that I have to be referred to the ophthalmological department of Denia Hospital.

A very nice young man called Nino Lamm tested my eyes and went on to explain my problem to me, he was very attentive, caring and professional and did not rush in anyway.

He said that he would send me a referral letter for me to give to my Dr which he did very quickly.

When I asked how much I owed, he said nothing as it was all part of their service. I am very impressed and will definitely go back to Specsavers in Calpe once my eye problem has been sorted out in the hospital.

Thank you Specsavers.

Kind regards

Valerie Olga Hanney