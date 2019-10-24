Schoolgirl, 11, witnesses father murdering mother

DOZENS of residents joined a minute’s silence outside Dénia town hall on Tuesday condemning the brutal murder of an expat in front of her young daughter.

Helena, 44, was in bed when her ex-husband burst into the house at around 04.30 that morning and slit her throat with a butcher’s knife. The couple, who are Russian, were separated and an injunction in place to stop Roman, 55, going near his victim. He had entered the second-floor apartment through the window using a ladder.

