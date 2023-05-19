Make a will

May 15

I read the letter, title above, and would like to send sincere condolences and sympathy to the writer.

My husband died three months ago. He knew he had not long to live and bless his heart, did everything possible to simplify his affairs before he left me. But after all this time, I am still waiting for the ownership of his car to pass to me so that I can sell it.

The red tape attached to an apparently simple operation is seemingly endless, and adds to the pain of bereavement. As for taxation, I could go on and on…

Name withheld