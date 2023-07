The property construction sector in Alicante province has recorded its best results for the last 15 years, with 3,001 homes started between April and June 2023.

The second quarter data, from the official college of quantity surveyors, technical architects and building engineers, reveals growth of 99% compared to the same period of 2022, and is 49% up on the first quarter of this year.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News