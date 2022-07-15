La Nucía roadworks

Email

July 14

Dear sir

Once, again, La Nucía council have the roads up causing tail backs, even though the schools have closed for the summer. They have bulldozers digging up plants and concrete next to the number 1 roundabout, Why?

Does the town hall have too much money ? I am sure there are better ways to spend it, and also doing it at this time of year when there are so many visitors about is not exactly very clever.

There are so many people in need of help. It makes you wonder who makes the decisions and if they live in our world.

M.Ward