Part of a dock dating from the 19th century has been unearthed during the works to construct the new commercial area in Torrevieja port.

It had been buried in 1959 when the harbour area was given a complete overhaul, with the construction of the fishing dock which served the town until last year.

Now the local authority has announced that the Muelle Mínguez will be ‘rescued’ so this part of the town’s history can be visited by the public.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News