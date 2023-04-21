La Nucía road works

Email

What can I say, I have lived in La Nucía Old Town for about 18 months and since then there has been on and off road works.

Now it is just ridiculous and dangerous. On your way out of the town they are now diverting you past the school, so you have a narrow road, cars parked on both sides, you have children and prams walking in and out of traffic and you have both ways trying to avoid hitting each other.

Is there anyone in their right mind planning this crazy situation?

At the moment every day is a challenge because you just don’t know what they are going to do next.

I know there is never a right time to do road works but surely, this isn’t good for the reputation of La Nucía.

Carole Armstrong