(a poem ref the terrible school tragedy in the USA)

God Bless those little children

Whose lives meant little worth

To a gunman on the rampage

Who deserved no place on Earth

What evil fed his ego

Was his soul as cold as ice

Did he want his name in headlines

Did the devil give advice

How can gun laws be so flimsy

Why do children have to die

Leaving families bereft for life

Forever wondering ‘Why?’

Those innocent and playful

Who went happily to school

Who didn’t get to go back home

When terror chose to rule

God Bless those shielding teachers

Who died trying to protect

How brave to face the gunman

Who showed little intellect

Now families are grieving

They will never be the same

And lax gun laws in the USA

Will see it happening again

God Bless those little children

May they prosper in God’s care

Each tear for them a memory

In a world of cruel despair.

By David Whitney

Torrevieja c 2022