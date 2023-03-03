Hope of the Almond Tree

Look Jeremiah! What do you see
A branch Lord, of an almond tree
Now I’m a sentinel between sandstone walls
Clutching fragile earth against violent storms
As winter fades I’m the first to bring
Fresh start to life on the verge of spring
White bridle flowers with splashes of rose
Perfumed confetti to purify your nose
Come to me, come to me! beckon my petals
Alight in the sunshine, let your tired wings settle
Nectar is yours for sensuous touches
Caress my pistils with pollen laden brushes
Through dry seasons that follow, predators must wait
For my slow growing fruit always comes late
So the fall of my kernels will fix my fate
New seeds bring hope. Let’s celebrate!
A poem by John Sissons