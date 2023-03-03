Hope of the Almond Tree

Look Jeremiah! What do you see

A branch Lord, of an almond tree

Now I’m a sentinel between sandstone walls

Clutching fragile earth against violent storms

As winter fades I’m the first to bring

Fresh start to life on the verge of spring

White bridle flowers with splashes of rose

Perfumed confetti to purify your nose

Come to me, come to me! beckon my petals

Alight in the sunshine, let your tired wings settle

Nectar is yours for sensuous touches

Caress my pistils with pollen laden brushes

Through dry seasons that follow, predators must wait

For my slow growing fruit always comes late

So the fall of my kernels will fix my fate

New seeds bring hope. Let’s celebrate!

A poem by John Sissons