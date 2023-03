Following the recent snow and freezing temperatures, the mercury is set to shoot up this week in Alicante province.

Proving that extremes are the new normal, Orihuela is set to register highs of 27°C on Wednesday and 32°C by Saturday, according to AEMET,

And after the light frosts which hit the Vega Baja last week, the overnight lows for Orihuela will move from 7°C this morning to 17°C on Saturday.

