New animal welfare regulations under discussion

The outgoing regional government has held the first meeting of a committee established to develop the measures outlined in the law it passed earlier this year regarding pets and animal welfare.

The committee is important because developing regulations is fundamental for this regional law to be applied correctly, according to its president, Isaura Navarro

Minimum requirements will be established for any centre that accommodates animals, amongst other measures.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

